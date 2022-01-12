Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] fell -4.55% so far this year. What now?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] price surged by 2.09 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Manitou Gold Initiates Winter Drilling Program on Baltimore Deformation Zone on its Goudreau Project, Wawa, Ontario.

A sum of 4351684 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.90M shares. Alamos Gold Inc. shares reached a high of $7.36 and dropped to a low of $7.14 until finishing in the latest session at $7.34.

The one-year AGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.62. The average equity rating for AGI stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $10.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

AGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, AGI shares gained by 2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.10 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.64, while it was recorded at 7.18 for the last single week of trading, and 7.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alamos Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.95 and a Gross Margin at +35.13. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.28.

Return on Total Capital for AGI is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.02. Additionally, AGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] managed to generate an average of $132,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

AGI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to 9.90%.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,494 million, or 68.67% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 42,788,702, which is approximately -1.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,440,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.31 million in AGI stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $80.08 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly 1.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 9,908,721 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 18,927,948 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 174,638,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,475,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,214,818 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,132,030 shares during the same period.