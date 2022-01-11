why U.S. Bancorp [USB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $67.15

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] closed the trading session at $61.36 on 01/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.76, while the highest price level was $62.00. The company report on January 10, 2022 that U.S. Bank Expands Card Rewards to Put EV Charging Transactions on Par With Gas.

Cardmembers who receive points for gas station purchases can now earn up to 4x points or 4% cash back for EV charging.

U.S. Bank wants to make sure all drivers – regardless of what they drive – are rewarded for their purchases. That is why U.S. Bank has expanded the rewards on its business and consumer credit cards that reward cardmembers for gas station purchases to include equal rewards for electric vehicle (EV) charging transactions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.24 percent and weekly performance of 7.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, USB reached to a volume of 7257617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $67.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $63, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 16.08.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.15 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.26, while it was recorded at 59.93 for the last single week of trading, and 58.25 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 14.89%.

There are presently around $67,362 million, or 76.30% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately -1.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 108,793,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.68 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.76 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 2.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

754 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 36,659,825 shares. Additionally, 681 investors decreased positions by around 32,459,670 shares, while 304 investors held positions by with 1,028,693,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,097,813,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,603,069 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,131,916 shares during the same period.