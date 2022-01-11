why The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $95.50

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] jumped around 2.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $81.00 at the close of the session, up 2.61%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Leading OTT Players in Southeast Asia Announce Support for Unified ID 2.0.

New identity solution expands in the region with backing from key OTT platforms.

Global advertising leader, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), today announced that the Unified ID 2.0 initiative has expanded into the Southeast Asia market as leading over-the-top (OTT) players announce their support. Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is a new, privacy-conscious identifier built from hashed and encrypted email addresses. Designed from the consumer’s perspective, Unified ID 2.0 is a new industry-wide approach to internet identity that aims to preserve the value of relevant advertising, while putting control for consumers and privacy at the forefront.

The Trade Desk Inc. stock is now -11.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTD Stock saw the intraday high of $81.28 and lowest of $73.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 114.09, which means current price is +9.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 6946238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $95.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $115 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $92 to $100, while Truist kept a Buy rating on TTD stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TTD shares from 105 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 5.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 117.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has TTD stock performed recently?

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.11. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.22, while it was recorded at 80.37 for the last single week of trading, and 76.30 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.25 and a Gross Margin at +78.61. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.86. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] managed to generate an average of $156,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 28.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

There are presently around $23,350 million, or 67.70% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 52,083,406, which is approximately -0.859% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,513,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.06 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly 21.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 382 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 19,633,251 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 15,994,030 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 252,643,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,270,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,461,300 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 4,037,850 shares during the same period.