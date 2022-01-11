Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.37% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.10%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that UPDATE – Bionano Genomics Hosts Day 1 of 2022 Symposium with Six Presentations Highlighting the Superior Performance of OGM in Variant Detection for Constitutional Genetic Diseases.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of NxClinical™, the leading software solutions for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, hosted today the first of four days of 2022 Symposium, the Company’s premiere event showcasing OGM research applications across key clinical areas of constitutional genetic disease, hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and OGM combined with next-generation sequencing (NGS).

Six presentations from leading researchers across North America and Europe kicked off Symposium. Today’s event featured six informative speakers from leading researchers across North America and Europe. These presentations covered a wide range of constitutional genetic diseases in pre- and postnatal genetics and offered insight into potential applications in infertility and reproductive medicine. The presenters supported OGM as an effective alternative to traditional workflows such as karyotype, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH), chromosomal microarray (CMA) and Southern blot. Research presentations have demonstrated greater sensitivity, better resolution and faster results from OGM workflows compared to traditional methods.

Over the last 12 months, BNGO stock dropped by -52.20%. The one-year Bionano Genomics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.42. The average equity rating for BNGO stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $795.17 million, with 280.17 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.59M shares, BNGO stock reached a trading volume of 8456906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

BNGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.10. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -23.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.98 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.98, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 5.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bionano Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -435.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -483.43.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -98.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -212.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.54. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$279,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $196 million, or 25.70% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,160,323, which is approximately -0.942% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,053,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.79 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.39 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 0.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 7,410,817 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 9,675,175 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 55,277,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,363,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 983,757 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,352,671 shares during the same period.