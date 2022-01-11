Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] stock Initiated by Tigress Financial analyst, price target now $147

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] closed the trading session at $86.28 on 01/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $81.6214, while the highest price level was $89.2699. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Rivian Releases Q3 2021 Earnings.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s third quarter 2021 results. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https://rivian.com/investors).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss the results and provide a business update at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET today, December 16. The live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4rs6not4 and a replay will be available for four weeks at https://rivian.com/investors.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.67M shares, RIVN reached to a volume of 17484360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $134.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 8.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 78624.37.

RIVN stock trade performance evaluation

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.79.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average recorded at 93.55 for the last single week of trading.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: Insider Ownership positions

1 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 206 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 206 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.