Regions Financial Corporation [RF] moved up 2.16: Why It’s Important

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] price surged by 2.16 percent to reach at $0.53. The company report on January 6, 2022 that At Regions, Our Reputation Matters.

A video series launched this year features Regions leaders talking about the importance of relationships and trust—with customers, associates, shareholders and communities—and how their teams are working to enhance our reputation with all our stakeholders.

A sum of 11382976 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.41M shares. Regions Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $25.27 and dropped to a low of $24.44 until finishing in the latest session at $25.12.

The one-year RF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.3. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. On September 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RF shares from 23 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 14.83.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.23. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 10.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.10 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.08, while it was recorded at 23.90 for the last single week of trading, and 21.51 for the last 200 days.

RF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to 25.10%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,555 million, or 77.00% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,595,221, which is approximately 0.431% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 88,471,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.69 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly 4.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

359 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 47,799,769 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 48,364,697 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 602,689,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 698,854,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,320,743 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,552,870 shares during the same period.