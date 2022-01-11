QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Stock trading around $179.68 per share: What’s Next?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.40% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.51%. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Qualcomm Leads Other Major US Chipmakers in Setting Net-Zero Goal.

Over the last 12 months, QCOM stock rose by 15.10%. The one-year QUALCOMM Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.82. The average equity rating for QCOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $207.42 billion, with 1.13 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.46M shares, QCOM stock reached a trading volume of 11053599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $208.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $170 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $210, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on QCOM stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for QCOM shares from 190 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 5.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 36.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

QCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.77 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.33, while it was recorded at 183.95 for the last single week of trading, and 146.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QUALCOMM Incorporated Fundamentals:

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

QCOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 25.62%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $147,480 million, or 74.80% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 103,694,686, which is approximately 0.833% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 78,059,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.03 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.56 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,114 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 42,435,778 shares. Additionally, 810 investors decreased positions by around 42,541,380 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 735,813,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 820,791,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,887,489 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 4,046,174 shares during the same period.