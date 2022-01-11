OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] Stock trading around $0.19 per share: What’s Next?

OneSmart International Education Group Limited [NYSE: ONE] price plunged by -33.09 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on January 10, 2022 that OneSmart International Education Group Limited Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding Delayed Form 20-F Filing.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (“OneSmart” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ONE) today announced that it received a notice from NYSE Regulation indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended August 31, 2021 (the “2021 Form 20-F”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Company was not able to file the 2021 Form 20-F by December 30, 2021. The delay is primarily due to the change in the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, as previously announced on January 5, 2022 in a 6-K report. The Company is making all efforts to file the 2021 Form 20-F as soon as possible.

A sum of 18849463 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.03M shares. OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares reached a high of $0.3035 and dropped to a low of $0.1893 until finishing in the latest session at $0.19.

The one-year ONE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.46. The average equity rating for ONE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONE shares is $2.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneSmart International Education Group Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

ONE Stock Performance Analysis:

OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.92. With this latest performance, ONE shares dropped by -52.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.89 for OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4795, while it was recorded at 0.3085 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9580 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OneSmart International Education Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.55 and a Gross Margin at +35.64. OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.22.

Return on Total Capital for ONE is now -10.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 938.50. Additionally, ONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 547.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] managed to generate an average of -$8,192 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ONE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneSmart International Education Group Limited go to 4.14%.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] Insider Position Details

Positions in OneSmart International Education Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in OneSmart International Education Group Limited [NYSE:ONE] by around 16,221,511 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 4,310,499 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 40,193,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,725,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,471 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 260,542 shares during the same period.