Market cap of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] reaches 14.50M – now what?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: QNRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.54% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.29%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Orpharm LLC for its Lead Asset, QRX003, for Netherton Syndrome.

Orpharm Gains Exclusive Rights to Commercialize QRX003 in Russia and CIS.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has entered into an exclusive Distribution Agreement with Orpharm LLC (“Orpharm”) for QRX003, the Company’s investigational treatment for Netherton Syndrome, a rare and devastating genetic disease, for which there is currently no available treatment or cure.

Over the last 12 months, QNRX stock dropped by -81.09%. The one-year Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.0.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.50 million, with 0.32 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, QNRX stock reached a trading volume of 49812953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

QNRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.29. With this latest performance, QNRX shares dropped by -44.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.39 for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.63, while it was recorded at 1.91 for the last single week of trading, and 12.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.60% of QNRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNRX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 36,291, which is approximately 25.614% of the company’s market cap and around 0.43% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in QNRX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3000.0 in QNRX stock with ownership of nearly -7.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:QNRX] by around 18,200 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 9,424 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 23,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNRX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 347 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 9,324 shares during the same period.