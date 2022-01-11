JP Morgan slashes price target on Novavax Inc. [NVAX] – find out why.

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] gained 6.54% on the last trading session, reaching $134.99 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Novavax and Serum Institute of India File for Emergency Use Authorization of Novavax’ COVID-19 Vaccine in South Africa.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, today announced a regulatory submission to the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA) for emergency use authorization (EUA) of Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. If authorized, the vaccine (known as NVX-CoV2373) will be manufactured by and commercialized by SII in South Africa under the brand name Covovax™.

“Novavax’ is thankful for our long-standing history of partnership in South Africa to advance much-needed vaccines. This is exemplified by the country’s vital role in the Phase 2b clinical trial and booster study of our protein-based COVID-19 vaccine,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “Novavax and Serum Institute remain focused on delivering the COVID-19 vaccine – built on well-understood technology – where it is needed most. We look forward to SAHPRA’s review and, if authorized, delivering the vaccine to help South Africa control the pandemic.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 6157105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $270.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $132 to $290, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 16.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for NVAX stock

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.54. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -23.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.72, while it was recorded at 128.81 for the last single week of trading, and 189.80 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.05. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.94.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -65.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -189.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$528,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $5,061 million, or 50.30% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,796,998, which is approximately 1.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,926,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $665.07 million in NVAX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $283.18 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly -18.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,433,246 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 8,231,626 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 22,829,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,494,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,062,629 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,103,854 shares during the same period.