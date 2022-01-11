Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX] is 69.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Immix Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: IMMX] traded at a high on 01/10/22, posting a 12.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.02. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Immix Biopharma Announces IMMX Investors Day to be Held on February 1, 2022 + Q&A Platform for All Shareholders.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) (“ImmixBio” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)TM targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, today announced the IMMX Investors Day Event, to be held on February 1, 2022, and the launch of an online Q&A platform for all shareholders to submit questions in advance.

Starting today, all IMMX shareholders will be able to submit and upload questions to management to be answered at the IMMX Investors Day Event. To submit questions, please visit https://immixbio.com/QA . The Q&A platform will remain open until 5:00pm ET on Thursday, January 20.

The market cap for IMMX stock reached $46.90 million, with 7.79 million shares outstanding and 4.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.72M shares, IMMX reached a trading volume of 7207561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has IMMX stock performed recently?

Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.60. The present Moving Average recorded at 6.02 for the last single week of trading.

Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Immix Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.