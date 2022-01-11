Hour Loop Inc. Common Stock [HOUR] fell -14.77% so far this year. What now?

Hour Loop Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: HOUR] loss -14.77% or -1.18 points to close at $6.81 with a heavy trading volume of 16444436 shares. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Hour Loop, Inc. Announces Pricing of $6.0 Million Initial Public Offering.

Hour Loop, Inc. (“Hour Loop” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1,500,000 shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $6.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about January 11, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has received approval to list its Common Stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market, with its Common Stock trading under the symbol “HOUR”, with trading expected to begin on January 7, 2022.

If we look at the average trading volume of 50.19M shares, HOUR reached to a volume of 16444436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hour Loop Inc. Common Stock is set at 4.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1702.50.

Trading performance analysis for HOUR stock

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.