HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] moved up 0.44: Why It’s Important

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] gained 0.44% or 0.01 points to close at $2.30 with a heavy trading volume of 8207057 shares. The company report on January 10, 2022 that RETRANSMISSION: HIVE Blockchain Presents December 2021 Production and Calendar Year 2021 Figures.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 10, 2022) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (Nasdaq: HIVE) (FSE: HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) is pleased to announce the production figures from the Company’s global Bitcoin and Ethereum mining operations for the month of December 2021, with a BTC HODL balance of 1,813 Bitcoin as of December 31, 2021.

The daily chart for HIVE points out that the company has recorded -3.36% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.80M shares, HIVE reached to a volume of 8207057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for HIVE stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.53. With this latest performance, HIVE shares dropped by -21.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.37 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.06 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]

There are presently around $75 million, or 10.10% of HIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIVE stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 21,042,995, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,029,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.97 million in HIVE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $5.89 million in HIVE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 32,623,691 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 12,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,636,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,621,241 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.