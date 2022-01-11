Goldman slashes price target on Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] – find out why.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] price plunged by -2.47 percent to reach at -$1.48. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Bath & Body Works Updates Fourth Quarter Earnings Guidance.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) today updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance.

The company currently expects that fourth quarter earnings per share will be at the high end of its previous guidance of $2.10 to $2.25, compared to earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.96 in 2020.

A sum of 6805544 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.68M shares. Bath & Body Works Inc. shares reached a high of $59.00 and dropped to a low of $55.43 until finishing in the latest session at $58.42.

The one-year BBWI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.05.

Guru’s Opinion on Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $90 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $90, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on BBWI stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BBWI shares from 78 to 89.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 52.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BBWI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.09. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -22.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.09 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.20, while it was recorded at 63.54 for the last single week of trading, and 62.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bath & Body Works Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.84 and a Gross Margin at +41.21. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.12.

Return on Total Capital for BBWI is now 22.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.06. Additionally, BBWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] managed to generate an average of $9,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

BBWI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 15.40%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,928 million, or 92.50% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,266,940, which is approximately 14.286% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 24,300,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.1 billion in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly 15.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 48,489,911 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 22,662,560 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 167,258,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,410,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,081,897 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 7,107,878 shares during the same period.