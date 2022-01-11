Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] fell -59.10% so far this year. What now?

Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ: DOGZ] traded at a high on 01/07/22, posting a 3.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.44. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Top Pet Goods Retailer to Expand Availability of Dogness Smart Pet Products in Stores and Online.

Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced a top pet goods retailer will be expanding availability of Dogness Smart Pet Products in stores and online, building on Dogness’ existing supplier relationship.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, “We are happy to be further expanding our presence both in stores and online at one of the world’s top pet retailers. With its trusted brand, this is another ideal platform to showcase our products to the customers we want to reach. Our team continues to do an excellent job developing sought after products in the intelligent pet-tech category and the traditional pet category. This is helping us drive growth and build positive word of mouth from consumers, as they see their pets enjoy and benefit from our feeders, treaters, fountains and broader smart product line. We are starting 2022 off on a positive note and are very positive in our outlook for the New Year based on the health of the broader industry and our competitive advantages.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 35673628 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dogness (International) Corporation stands at 57.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.29%.

The market cap for DOGZ stock reached $105.88 million, with 29.09 million shares outstanding and 19.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, DOGZ reached a trading volume of 35673628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dogness (International) Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOGZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOGZ in the course of the last twelve months was 35.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has DOGZ stock performed recently?

Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -59.10. With this latest performance, DOGZ shares dropped by -33.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOGZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.67 for Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.30, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +37.64. Dogness (International) Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.22.

Return on Total Capital for DOGZ is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.53. Additionally, DOGZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] managed to generate an average of $4,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Dogness (International) Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]

4 institutional holders increased their position in Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ:DOGZ] by around 52,336 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 34,355 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 64,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOGZ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,051 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.