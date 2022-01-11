CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] moved down -7.38: Why It’s Important

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] loss -7.38% on the last trading session, reaching $10.04 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2021 that EKTRA Selects CommScope’s Home Networks to Supply Its Customers in Lithuania with the VIP7100 UHD set top solution.

Devices will be deployed to its Balticum TV Customers.

CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, have partnered with EKTRA to provide its Balticum TV customers in Lithuania with the VIP7100 UHD set top solution.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. represents 204.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.08 billion with the latest information. COMM stock price has been found in the range of $9.785 to $10.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 7782596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $13.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $15 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $15, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on COMM stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for COMM shares from 23 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for COMM stock

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.45. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -10.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.86 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.59, while it was recorded at 10.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.44 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.18 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.80.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 2.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 694.59. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,706.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$19,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 11.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $1,870 million, or 92.90% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,847,578, which is approximately 4.215% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 17,333,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.02 million in COMM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $167.52 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly -23.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 25,412,323 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 30,635,873 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 130,204,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,253,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,691,670 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,376,158 shares during the same period.