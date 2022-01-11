British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] is 6.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE: BTI] traded at a high on 01/10/22, posting a 1.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.69. The company report on December 20, 2021 that ORIGINAL ARTWORK OF McLAREN RACING ABU DHABI GP LIVERY TO BE MADE AVAILABLE AS A NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) WITH PROCEEDS GOING TO CHARITY.

THE NFT IS A DIGITAL ORIGINAL OF THE ARTWORK CREATED BY RABAB TANTAWY, AN EMERGING MIDDLE EAST-BASED ARTIST.

Due to high demand from fans in both the art and racing worlds, the original artwork that inspired McLaren Racing’s 2021 livery for the final race in Abu Dhabi is being auctioned in digital form with proceeds going to charity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8000821 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of British American Tobacco p.l.c. stands at 1.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.30%.

The market cap for BTI stock reached $88.95 billion, with 2.29 billion shares outstanding and 2.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, BTI reached a trading volume of 8000821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $49.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has BTI stock performed recently?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.53. With this latest performance, BTI shares gained by 11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.93 for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.87, while it was recorded at 38.76 for the last single week of trading, and 37.45 for the last 200 days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.08 and a Gross Margin at +70.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.84.

Return on Total Capital for BTI is now 10.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.36. Additionally, BTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] managed to generate an average of $114,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. go to 4.70%.

Insider trade positions for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]

There are presently around $4,263 million, or 5.00% of BTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTI stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 16,247,599, which is approximately -15.871% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 10,374,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.75 million in BTI stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $254.68 million in BTI stock with ownership of nearly 7.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in British American Tobacco p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE:BTI] by around 7,821,050 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 18,924,406 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 80,659,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,404,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,630,018 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,800,053 shares during the same period.