Blackstone Inc. [BX] moved down -1.65: Why It’s Important

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] closed the trading session at $114.72 on 01/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $111.79, while the highest price level was $115.77. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Blackstone Completes Senior Notes Offering.

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) has completed its previously announced offering of $500 million of 2.550% senior notes due 2032 and $1.0 billion of 3.200% senior notes due 2052 of Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. L.L.C., its indirect subsidiary. The notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Blackstone Inc. and its indirect subsidiaries Blackstone Holdings I L.P., Blackstone Holdings AI L.P., Blackstone Holdings II L.P., Blackstone Holdings III L.P. and Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. Blackstone intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering for general corporate purposes.

The notes were offered and sold to qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.34 percent and weekly performance of -9.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, BX reached to a volume of 7750763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $150.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $182, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BX stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BX shares from 103 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 120.86.

BX stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Inc. [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.41. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -14.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.98 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.30, while it was recorded at 118.65 for the last single week of trading, and 112.49 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.05 and a Gross Margin at +98.16. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.15.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.34. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $330,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Inc. [BX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 29.07%.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,691 million, or 62.80% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,835,258, which is approximately 1.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,436,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.49 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.22 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly -5.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 680 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 20,720,862 shares. Additionally, 592 investors decreased positions by around 31,715,819 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 371,996,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,433,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 184 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,090,508 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,384,401 shares during the same period.