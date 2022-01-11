Bernstein slashes price target on Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] – find out why.

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.26% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.09%. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Dell Technologies to present at Bank of America’s View from the Top CEO Series.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that chair and chief executive officer, Michael Dell, will be participating in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Wamsi Mohan of Bank of America on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. CT / 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies’ Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

Over the last 12 months, DELL stock rose by 56.29%. The one-year Dell Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.29. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.85 billion, with 766.00 million shares outstanding and 284.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, DELL stock reached a trading volume of 10461928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $68.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DELL stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 113 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.85 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.42, while it was recorded at 58.48 for the last single week of trading, and 51.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +28.54. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 10.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 324.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,701.36. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,751.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $20,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DELL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 5.65%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,212 million, or 87.20% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 37,068,208, which is approximately -1.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 24,832,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.03 billion in DELL stock with ownership of nearly -1.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 24,943,567 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 16,783,097 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 195,614,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,341,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,132,431 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,981,393 shares during the same period.