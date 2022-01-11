Avinger Inc. [AVGR] moved up 6.52: Why It’s Important

Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGR] closed the trading session at $0.49. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Avinger Announces FDA Clearance of Pantheris for the Treatment of In-Stent Restenosis.

New indication expands addressable market for Pantheris.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for a new clinical indication for the Pantheris image-guided atherectomy system. This clearance allows the company to directly market Pantheris for the treatment of in-stent restenosis (ISR) in the lower extremity arteries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.89 percent and weekly performance of -3.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, AVGR reached to a volume of 8688233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avinger Inc. [AVGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGR shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Avinger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Avinger Inc. stock. On April 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for AVGR shares from 4.30 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avinger Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

AVGR stock trade performance evaluation

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, AVGR shares dropped by -11.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for Avinger Inc. [AVGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6041, while it was recorded at 0.4781 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9052 for the last 200 days.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avinger Inc. [AVGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -198.65 and a Gross Margin at +29.88. Avinger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -216.94.

Return on Total Capital for AVGR is now -68.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.41. Additionally, AVGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] managed to generate an average of -$253,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Avinger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 12.20% of AVGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,556,540, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 2,359,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in AVGR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.89 million in AVGR stock with ownership of nearly -0.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGR] by around 1,128,229 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 506,802 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,976,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,611,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 567,552 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 487,702 shares during the same period.