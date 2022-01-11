Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Revenue clocked in at $6.05 billion, down -5.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] price plunged by -0.88 percent to reach at -$0.61. The company report on January 7, 2022 that Apollo Names Louis-Jacques Tanguy Chief Accounting Officer.

Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Louis-Jacques Tanguy has been appointed Chief Accounting Officer and Controller for Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Apollo Asset Management, Inc., effective January 11, 2022, reporting to Chief Financial Officer Martin Kelly. Tanguy joins Apollo from Deutsche Bank where he was most recently Managing Director, Head of Group Finance Americas and Global Head of Business Finance for Origination and Advisory.

Apollo CFO Martin Kelly said, “We are pleased to welcome L.J. to our finance organization. He is an industry veteran with extensive experience in business finance, accounting, and financial performance and planning, and we look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plans.”.

A sum of 6424934 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.35M shares. Apollo Global Management Inc. shares reached a high of $68.40 and dropped to a low of $66.26 until finishing in the latest session at $68.35.

The one-year APO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.36. The average equity rating for APO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $86.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $91, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19.

APO Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.45. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.88, while it was recorded at 70.01 for the last single week of trading, and 62.60 for the last 200 days.

APO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 42.84%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,050 million, or 33.00% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 62,713,854, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,755,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.7 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly 10.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 38,209,611 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 30,501,406 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 323,546,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 392,257,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,393,202 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,434,370 shares during the same period.