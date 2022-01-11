Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] Stock trading around $9.45 per share: What’s Next?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -17.18% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.97%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Amicus Therapeutics Reports Preliminary 2021 Revenue and Provides 2022 Strategic Outlook and Revenue Guidance.

Full-Year 2021 Galafold® Revenue of ~$306M, Representing 17% YoY Growth.

Expect Double-Digit Growth (15-20%) of 2022 Galafold Revenue with $350M-$365M in Global Sales .

Over the last 12 months, FOLD stock dropped by -58.35%. The one-year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.77. The average equity rating for FOLD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.81 billion, with 267.46 million shares outstanding and 250.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, FOLD stock reached a trading volume of 10551219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $17.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FOLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

FOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.97. With this latest performance, FOLD shares dropped by -9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.92 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.33, while it was recorded at 11.50 for the last single week of trading, and 10.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.47 and a Gross Margin at +84.71. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -106.12.

Return on Total Capital for FOLD is now -34.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.25. Additionally, FOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] managed to generate an average of -$573,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,750 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 26,559,443, which is approximately 14.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,488,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.42 million in FOLD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $229.59 million in FOLD stock with ownership of nearly 55.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD] by around 35,643,294 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 17,042,555 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 238,282,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,967,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOLD stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,272,669 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 8,600,687 shares during the same period.