American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is 7.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] jumped around 0.71 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.28 at the close of the session, up 3.82%. The company report on January 6, 2022 that American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 a.m. CST.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through Feb. 20.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock is now 7.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAL Stock saw the intraday high of $19.59 and lowest of $18.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.09, which means current price is +5.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 34.22M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 41709590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $19 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.35. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.82, while it was recorded at 18.86 for the last single week of trading, and 20.69 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $7,046 million, or 56.40% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,713,980, which is approximately 1.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 42,598,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $821.31 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $688.63 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 46,677,507 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 26,357,737 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 292,428,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,463,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,710,862 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,073,250 shares during the same period.