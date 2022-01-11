Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell -22.20% so far this year. What now?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] loss -1.73% or -1.38 points to close at $78.24 with a heavy trading volume of 10724111 shares. The company report on January 6, 2022 that The Average U.S. Consumer Worries About Money Six Times a Day, According to Affirm Consumer Spend Report.

About 1 in 4 (24%) of respondents say late fees is their biggest financial setback; 1 in 2 consumers (50%) want to use a pay-over-time option in 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Overspending is a top source of anxiety across all generations, according to findings from the latest Affirm Consumer Spending Report, Affirm’s look at what consumers are up to and where they’re headed next. The survey revealed the average U.S. consumer worries about money six times a day and over half (56%) say they often overextend their spending and are left in a difficult position.

It opened the trading session at $76.75, the shares rose to $78.75 and dropped to $71.7029, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AFRM points out that the company has recorded 34.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -68.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.75M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 10724111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $146.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $124 to $130, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on AFRM stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AFRM shares from 120 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 9.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03.

Trading performance analysis for AFRM stock

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.82. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -34.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.41% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.02 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.93, while it was recorded at 80.78 for the last single week of trading, and 91.48 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +89.23. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.50.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.86. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$262,598 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

An analysis of insider ownership at Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

There are presently around $9,652 million, or 67.00% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 14,458,147, which is approximately 100.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,124,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $870.36 million in AFRM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $843.73 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly -0.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 54,735,491 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 20,660,677 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 47,962,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,358,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,527,178 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,708,164 shares during the same period.