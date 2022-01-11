Aegon N.V. [AEG] moved down -0.36: Why It’s Important

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] closed the trading session at $5.53 on 01/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.50, while the highest price level was $5.56. The company report on January 7, 2022 that Aegon to repurchase shares for share-based compensation plans.

The Hague, January 7, 2022 – Aegon announced today that it will repurchase common shares for an amount of EUR 50 million to meet its obligations resulting from the 2021 and 2022 share-based compensation plans for senior management. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares until they are allocated to the plan participants.

The repurchase of shares will commence on January 7, 2022 and is expected to be completed on or before January 28, 2022. Aegon will engage a third party to execute the transactions on its behalf. The common shares will be repurchased at a maximum of the average of the daily volume-weighted average prices during the repurchase period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.94 percent and weekly performance of 10.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, AEG reached to a volume of 6643976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aegon N.V. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $4.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

AEG stock trade performance evaluation

Aegon N.V. [AEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.60. With this latest performance, AEG shares gained by 21.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.49 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 5.32 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon N.V. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.70. Aegon N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63.

Return on Total Capital for AEG is now 0.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.95. Additionally, AEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] managed to generate an average of -$6,541 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aegon N.V. [AEG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to 38.40%.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $878 million, or 7.80% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 112,006,256, which is approximately 1.551% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, holding 5,346,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.56 million in AEG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $27.91 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly 13.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 7,453,517 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 3,765,037 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 147,579,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,798,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 408,495 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,284,567 shares during the same period.