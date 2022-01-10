why Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.37

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] jumped around 1.4 points on Friday, while shares priced at $41.51 at the close of the session, up 3.49%. The company report on December 30, 2021 that Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of December Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its December quarter and full year 2021 financial results at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

Delta Air Lines Inc. stock is now 6.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DAL Stock saw the intraday high of $41.97 and lowest of $40.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.28, which means current price is +4.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.48M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 13680870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $52.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $45 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 161.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has DAL stock performed recently?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.22. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.91 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.36, while it was recorded at 40.56 for the last single week of trading, and 42.43 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 13.31%.

Insider trade positions for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

There are presently around $16,900 million, or 64.80% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,947,448, which is approximately 0.487% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,933,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $913.79 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 412 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 31,440,825 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 31,963,021 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 343,720,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,124,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,656,196 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 5,793,307 shares during the same period.