Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $62

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] traded at a high on 01/07/22, posting a 2.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $54.77. The company report on January 7, 2022 that Wells Fargo to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on Jan. 14, 2022.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005021/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 34975745 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wells Fargo & Company stands at 2.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.21%.

The market cap for WFC stock reached $213.84 billion, with 4.06 billion shares outstanding and 3.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.10M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 34975745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $55.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on WFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 127.03.

How has WFC stock performed recently?

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.15. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.75 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.87, while it was recorded at 52.83 for the last single week of trading, and 46.74 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.02.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 0.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.77. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $12,293 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

There are presently around $157,529 million, or 73.70% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 332,443,083, which is approximately -0.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 294,902,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.15 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $10.23 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 788 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 113,130,091 shares. Additionally, 927 investors decreased positions by around 156,314,872 shares, while 289 investors held positions by with 2,606,739,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,876,184,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,784,330 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 26,510,184 shares during the same period.