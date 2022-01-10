Visa Inc. [V] Revenue clocked in at $24.11 billion, up 0.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] traded at a low on 01/07/22, posting a -1.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $216.96. The company report on December 21, 2021 that S&P 500 Buybacks Set A Record High.

S&P 500 Q3 2021 buybacks were $234.6 billion, up 18.0% from Q2 2021, up 130.5% from Q3 2020, and up 5.2% from the prior Q4 2018 record of $223.0 billion.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) announced today preliminary S&P 500® stock buyback, or share repurchases, data for Q3 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10337479 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Visa Inc. stands at 2.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.90%.

The market cap for V stock reached $462.85 billion, with 2.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.65 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.46M shares, V reached a trading volume of 10337479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Visa Inc. [V]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $272.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $297 to $284, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on V stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for V shares from 286 to 263.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 4.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 39.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has V stock performed recently?

Visa Inc. [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.13, while it was recorded at 220.12 for the last single week of trading, and 225.51 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.66 and a Gross Margin at +76.05. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.82.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 26.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.46. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $558,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Visa Inc. [V]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 17.67%.

Insider trade positions for Visa Inc. [V]

There are presently around $340,399 million, or 97.00% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,193,636, which is approximately 0.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 126,591,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.47 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.85 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -0.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,599 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 56,216,680 shares. Additionally, 1,185 investors decreased positions by around 69,747,430 shares, while 352 investors held positions by with 1,442,985,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,568,949,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,484,520 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 5,797,434 shares during the same period.