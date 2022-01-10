United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] is -5.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] plunged by -$0.49 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.43 during the day while it closed the day at $11.02. The company report on January 6, 2022 that UMC Reports Sales for December 2021.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2021.

United Microelectronics Corporation stock has also loss -5.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UMC stock has inclined by 2.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.32% and lost -5.81% year-on date.

The market cap for UMC stock reached $28.35 billion, with 2.44 billion shares outstanding and 2.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, UMC reached a trading volume of 12093342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $14.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $8.40 to $7.30. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

UMC stock trade performance evaluation

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.81. With this latest performance, UMC shares dropped by -5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.43 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.36, while it was recorded at 11.36 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.91 and a Gross Margin at +19.92. United Microelectronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.02. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] managed to generate an average of $1,505,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 29.00%.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 41,844,022 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 13,087,157 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 62,632,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,563,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,442,262 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,246,802 shares during the same period.