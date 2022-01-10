Summit Insights lifts Micron Technology Inc. [MU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.40%. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Silicon Labs Appoints Sumit Sadana as Lead Director.

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology today announced that Sumit Sadana has been appointed Lead Director of the company’s board of directors. Sadana succeeds Bill Wood who has held that position since 2005 and remains a member of the board.

Sadana has been a director on the Silicon Labs board since 2015 and he is a member of the nominating and governance committee. He is currently the executive vice president and chief business officer at Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), a leader in innovative memory and storage solutions.

Over the last 12 months, MU stock rose by 22.00%. The one-year Micron Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.27. The average equity rating for MU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $107.14 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.26M shares, MU stock reached a trading volume of 14567553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $107.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $76 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $99, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MU stock. On December 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MU shares from 80 to 99.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.61.

MU Stock Performance Analysis:

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 9.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.53 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.36, while it was recorded at 95.32 for the last single week of trading, and 79.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Micron Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.69 and a Gross Margin at +37.52. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 14.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.57. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $136,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

MU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 23.80%.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $83,751 million, or 80.40% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,663,771, which is approximately 1.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,449,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.17 billion in MU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.37 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 0.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 588 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 87,747,654 shares. Additionally, 608 investors decreased positions by around 97,652,237 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 701,318,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 886,717,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,970,903 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 14,446,197 shares during the same period.