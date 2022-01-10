Scotiabank slashes price target on Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] – find out why.

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] jumped around 0.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.24 at the close of the session, up 1.16%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Marathon Oil Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Raised Base Dividend 20% and Executed $200 Million of Share Repurchases.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) reported third quarter 2021 net income of $184 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts’ earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net income was $310 million, or $0.39 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $816 million, or $775 million before changes in working capital.

Marathon Oil Corporation stock is now 11.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRO Stock saw the intraday high of $18.3292 and lowest of $17.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.20, which means current price is +11.21% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.79M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 16257267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $20.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $17, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has MRO stock performed recently?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.08. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.74 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.28, while it was recorded at 17.59 for the last single week of trading, and 13.47 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.10 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.85.

Return on Total Capital for MRO is now -6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.47. Additionally, MRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] managed to generate an average of -$867,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to -2.40%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $10,418 million, or 75.50% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,934,678, which is approximately 0.182% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 54,445,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $993.09 million in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $934.66 million in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -3.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 49,488,358 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 37,827,050 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 483,867,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,182,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,899,897 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 7,186,184 shares during the same period.