Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell -20.94% so far this year. What now?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] closed the trading session at $180.41 on 01/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $178.61, while the highest price level was $189.46. The company report on January 7, 2022 that Roku Announces Scott Rosenberg to Step Down as SVP and GM of Platform Business.

Rosenberg is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and assisting with the recruitment process, which is underway.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced today that Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Platform Business, plans to step down sometime in the spring of 2022. Rosenberg joined Roku in 2012 as Vice President, Advertising, and Business Development. In 2017 he was named SVP and GM of Roku’s Platform Business, overseeing both advertising and content and services. Rosenberg played an important role in the company’s IPO, and leading and growing the successful Platform Business.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.94 percent and weekly performance of -20.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 9002546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $367.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $295 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $435 to $315, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ROKU stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 550 to 340.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 16.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 97.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.94. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -29.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.34 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 242.70, while it was recorded at 205.39 for the last single week of trading, and 329.68 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.45. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.98.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.01. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$9,095 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 49.10%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,823 million, or 69.70% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,334,079, which is approximately 10.882% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,169,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.34 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 6.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 7,547,543 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 8,404,067 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 66,213,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,165,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 777,598 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 1,753,896 shares during the same period.