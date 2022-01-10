RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on PG&E Corporation [PCG] – find out why.

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] closed the trading session at $12.21 on 01/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.755, while the highest price level was $12.35. The company report on December 26, 2021 that PG&E Crews Continue to Restore Power as Winter Storm System Is Forecasted to Bring More Snow, Rain and Wind.

Nearly 50,000 customers restored since Christmas morning.

After a week of on and off rains, a series of holiday winter storms are forecasted to intensify Sunday night into Monday. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) electric and vegetation crews have restored service to thousands of customers following weather-related outages.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.58 percent and weekly performance of 0.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.29M shares, PCG reached to a volume of 15991643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $15.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $12 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PCG stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PCG shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

PCG stock trade performance evaluation

PG&E Corporation [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.42 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.09, while it was recorded at 12.11 for the last single week of trading, and 10.69 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.86. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.06.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.90. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] managed to generate an average of -$54,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PG&E Corporation [PCG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 2.50%.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,231 million, or 76.90% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 173,257,809, which is approximately 24.222% of the company’s market cap and around 24.11% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 160,989,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.66 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly -8.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 220,563,123 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 177,931,219 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 1,094,645,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,493,140,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,371,515 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 73,369,608 shares during the same period.