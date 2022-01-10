NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] Is Currently -3.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.36%. The company report on January 4, 2022 that NVIDIA Expands Reach With New GeForce Laptops and Desktops, GeForce NOW Partners, and Omniverse for Creators.

160+ Gaming and Studio Laptop Designs, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for Laptops and RTX 3050 for Desktops; More Electronic Arts Games, Samsung TVs and AT&T Join GeForce NOW; Omniverse Extended to Millions of Creators.

CES—NVIDIA today set out the next direction of the ultimate platform for gamers and creators, unveiling more than 160 gaming and Studio GeForce®-based laptop designs, as well as new desktop and laptop GeForce RTX® GPUs and technologies.

Over the last 12 months, NVDA stock rose by 105.22%. The one-year NVIDIA Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.14. The average equity rating for NVDA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $704.45 billion, with 2.50 billion shares outstanding and 2.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.05M shares, NVDA stock reached a trading volume of 40720214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $341.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $225 to $365. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $260 to $350, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on NVDA stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 245 to 400.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 15.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 104.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

NVDA Stock Performance Analysis:

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.36. With this latest performance, NVDA shares dropped by -14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.51 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 297.92, while it was recorded at 284.88 for the last single week of trading, and 214.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NVIDIA Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +62.34. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.98.

Return on Total Capital for NVDA is now 23.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.69. Additionally, NVDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] managed to generate an average of $228,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

NVDA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 39.37%.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $438,275 million, or 67.00% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 194,847,654, which is approximately 0.815% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 174,248,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.48 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $47.23 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -4.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,364 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 69,689,846 shares. Additionally, 1,072 investors decreased positions by around 63,230,607 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 1,475,603,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,608,524,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,854,268 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,228,488 shares during the same period.