Market cap of Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] reaches 10.01M – now what?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] slipped around -1.36 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.87 at the close of the session, down -42.11%. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Siyata Mobile Announces Pricing of $20 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,695,652 common shares (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common shares in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 8,695,652 common shares. Each common share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) is being sold together with one common warrant at a combined effective offering price of $2.30. The common warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $2.30 per common share and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and the accompanying common warrants can only be purchased together in the offering, but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about January 11, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Siyata Mobile Inc. stock is now -49.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYTA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.95 and lowest of $1.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.75, which means current price is +5.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.01M shares, SYTA reached a trading volume of 18670078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93.

How has SYTA stock performed recently?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.46. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -56.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.01 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.5756, while it was recorded at 3.1160 for the last single week of trading, and 6.0677 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.12 and a Gross Margin at +5.01. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -226.91.

Return on Total Capital for SYTA is now -49.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.12. Additionally, SYTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] managed to generate an average of -$543,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

Insider trade positions for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.07% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.22% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 23,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $24000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 36,733 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 37 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 652,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 688,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,733 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.