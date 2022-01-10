Market cap of Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] reaches 67.80M – now what?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] traded at a high on 01/07/22, posting a 6.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.25. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Farmmi Receives Government’s Leading Enterprise Designation and Monetary Award.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company’s subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co., Ltd., received the Government’s municipal-level key agricultural leading enterprise designation and monetary award.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “We are honored to receive this important Government’ designation. Farmmi has invested significantly in our core agriculture business, helping to create meaningful jobs and benefitting local economies along the way, as we built out our supply chain, storage, processing and logistics capabilities. The strength of our integrated platform and track record of product excellence helped us to overcome the many COVID-19 challenges that impacted our industry and the broader global economy. We are optimistic at the start of the New Year and look forward to unlocking additional value for our shareholders. We remain focused on our business strategy, with expansion of our core agricultural business and diversification into new growth vectors. We expect to play a leading role as we provide market-oriented, professional and standardized services for all aspects of agricultural pre- to post-production, and promote high-quality, advanced green development of rural industries in Lishui City.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24343300 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Farmmi Inc. stands at 11.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.68%.

The market cap for FAMI stock reached $67.80 million, with 20.86 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 70.33M shares, FAMI reached a trading volume of 24343300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAMI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

How has FAMI stock performed recently?

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.66. With this latest performance, FAMI shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2707, while it was recorded at 0.2468 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4388 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.57. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of $11,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Insider trade positions for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,027,553, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.36% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 197,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $31000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 1,657,278 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,413,638 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,281,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,789,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,656,278 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,348,652 shares during the same period.