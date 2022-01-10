Market Analysts see JD.com Inc. [JD] gaining to $112. Time to buy?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] closed the trading session at $68.24 on 01/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $67.13, while the highest price level was $69.68. The company report on December 28, 2021 that JD.com Enters into a Green Loan Facility.

JD.com, Inc. (the “Company” or “JD.com”) (Nasdaq: JD; HKEX: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that it has entered into a five-year US$2.0 billion unsecured term and revolving loan facility with five lead arrangers. This loan facility is the Company’s first green loan facility. The term and revolving loans under this facility are priced at 85 basis points over LIBOR. The Company intends to use the proceeds from this loan facility to (i) finance or refinance in whole or in part, one or more of its new or existing eligible green projects and/or (ii) general corporate purposes. This loan facility remains subject to the final registration with the applicable regulatory authority in China.

About JD.comJD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.61 percent and weekly performance of -2.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.16M shares, JD reached to a volume of 12650141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $104.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Sell rating on JD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JD stock trade performance evaluation

JD.com Inc. [JD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.09 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.81, while it was recorded at 66.11 for the last single week of trading, and 75.92 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.43 and a Gross Margin at +14.46. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.62.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 5.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.97. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JD.com Inc. [JD] managed to generate an average of $176,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JD.com Inc. [JD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 23.69%.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,740 million, or 37.00% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 51,139,125, which is approximately -0.883% of the company’s market cap and around 6.56% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,045,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 billion in JD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $1.94 billion in JD stock with ownership of nearly -7.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JD.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 61,185,584 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 98,446,064 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 305,496,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 465,127,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,333,480 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 23,673,991 shares during the same period.