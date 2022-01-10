Market Analysts see Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] price surged by 0.94 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on December 20, 2021 that NTT WEST Group Selects HPE GreenLake to Launch New Portfolio of Hybrid Cloud Services.

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform enables NTT WEST Group to deliver unified cloud experience and meet demands for data sovereignty for business and local government across western Japan.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that NTT Business Solutions, a member company of NTT WEST Group, Japan’s leading network and system integrator has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to deliver its growing ‘Regional Revitalization Cloud’ and provide a hybrid cloud service to local governments, educational institutions and businesses across western Japan. The new hybrid cloud service meets the demands of their customers for robust cloud services which span public and private cloud environments and ensures that critical data are located close to the end customer, thus alleviating any concerns about data sovereignty.

A sum of 10305210 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.36M shares. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares reached a high of $17.24 and dropped to a low of $16.98 until finishing in the latest session at $17.13.

The one-year HPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.22. The average equity rating for HPE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on HPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.62. With this latest performance, HPE shares gained by 9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.73 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.28, while it was recorded at 16.79 for the last single week of trading, and 15.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.88 and a Gross Margin at +32.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

HPE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 17.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,474 million, or 84.60% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 148,435,636, which is approximately 0.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 133,522,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in HPE stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.97 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly 0.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 49,023,550 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 46,026,346 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 983,396,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,078,446,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,444,081 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 9,380,618 shares during the same period.