Market Analysts see Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] falling to $55. Time to buy?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] price surged by 2.18 percent to reach at $1.46. The company report on January 5, 2022 that KFC® AND BEYOND MEAT® DEBUT MUCH-ANTICIPATED BEYOND FRIED CHICKEN NATIONWIDE BEGINNING JANUARY 10.

Actress and Creator, Liza Koshy, to star in Kentucky Fried Miracle campaign.

Kentucky Fried Chicken and Beyond Meat® are kicking off the new year with a Kentucky Fried Miracle as the highly-anticipated plant-based* Beyond Fried Chicken makes its nationwide debut. Beginning Monday, January 10, KFC restaurants across the U.S. will offer Beyond Fried Chicken for a limited time, while supplies last.**.

A sum of 11667093 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.64M shares. Beyond Meat Inc. shares reached a high of $73.33 and dropped to a low of $65.65 until finishing in the latest session at $68.52.

The one-year BYND stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.32. The average equity rating for BYND stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $73.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $61 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Reduce rating on BYND stock. On November 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 95 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 5.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.30.

BYND Stock Performance Analysis:

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.16. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.22 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.31, while it was recorded at 64.11 for the last single week of trading, and 112.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beyond Meat Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.97.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -7.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.93. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$75,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.50.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,571 million, or 61.20% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,559,271, which is approximately 2.085% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,991,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.01 million in BYND stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $183.77 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 101.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 7,567,240 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 2,421,614 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 27,531,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,519,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,985,978 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 776,017 shares during the same period.