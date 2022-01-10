JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is 5.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] price surged by 0.99 percent to reach at $1.64. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Avanta Residential Reaches Financial Close for Homes at Painted Tree in McKinney, Texas.

Avanta Residential today announced that the firm closed the construction financing for its Painted Tree build-for-rent project with J.P. Morgan. This marks Avanta’s second project under the Avanta brand in Texas and J.P. Morgan’s first financing in the single-family Build-for-Rent sector.

The single-family rental community will consist of 276 homes and townhomes and will include a leasing center, clubhouse, fitness center, covered outdoor great room, yoga lawn, and swimming pool with poolside cabanas. Residents will also enjoy green space, pocket parks, and electric car charging stations.

A sum of 13433622 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.03M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares reached a high of $167.53 and dropped to a low of $165.06 until finishing in the latest session at $167.16.

The one-year JPM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.7. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $181.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 571.28.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.87 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.87, while it was recorded at 165.20 for the last single week of trading, and 159.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JPMorgan Chase & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.04.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.39. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $113,542 per employee.

JPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 11.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $344,566 million, or 72.00% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 260,594,509, which is approximately -1.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 192,291,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.14 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.31 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -1.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,620 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 50,776,446 shares. Additionally, 1,323 investors decreased positions by around 77,753,540 shares, while 368 investors held positions by with 1,932,763,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,061,293,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,091,543 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,891,793 shares during the same period.