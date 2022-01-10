Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] Is Currently 3.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] price surged by 3.38 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Material Fact: Payment of Interest on Capital.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. announces to its stockholders that its Board of Directors approved, on this date, the payment of interest on capital in replacement of the monthly dividend for the year 2022, in the amount of R$0.01765 per share, with a 15% withholding income tax, resulting in net interest of R$0.015 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders that can prove they are exempt from such withholding, in accordance with the schedule below:.

A sum of 36259122 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 40.43M shares. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares reached a high of $3.98 and dropped to a low of $3.84 until finishing in the latest session at $3.98.

The one-year ITUB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.31. The average equity rating for ITUB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $5.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.21.

ITUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.13. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.94, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 5.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.06. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] managed to generate an average of $195,813 per employee.

ITUB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 21.50%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,037 million, or 22.70% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: HARDING LOEVNER LP with ownership of 129,798,126, which is approximately -0.426% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 115,953,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $461.5 million in ITUB stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $263.85 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 13.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 106,208,441 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 129,530,982 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 778,530,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,014,269,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,405,266 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 39,259,219 shares during the same period.