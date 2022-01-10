Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] gain 7.55% so far this year. What now?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE: IVR] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.02 during the day while it closed the day at $2.99. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Dividend.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: IVR) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 10, 2022.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock has also gained 7.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IVR stock has declined by -5.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.57% and gained 7.55% year-on date.

The market cap for IVR stock reached $913.39 million, with 311.74 million shares outstanding and 311.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, IVR reached a trading volume of 10180338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVR stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on IVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.69.

IVR stock trade performance evaluation

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.55. With this latest performance, IVR shares dropped by -3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.04, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IVR is now -9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 528.74. Additionally, IVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.73.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -15.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $500 million, or 55.00% of IVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,209,154, which is approximately 5.938% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,178,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.23 million in IVR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $26.86 million in IVR stock with ownership of nearly 7.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR] by around 14,910,992 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 7,743,587 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 144,453,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,108,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,390,655 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,340,405 shares during the same period.