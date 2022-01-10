Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Revenue clocked in at $787.00 million, down -4.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] gained 2.41% or 0.16 points to close at $6.81 with a heavy trading volume of 20765849 shares. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Grab to Celebrate Public Listing Milestone with Employees and Partners in First-Ever NASDAQ Opening Bell Ceremony in Southeast Asia.

Grab Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: GRAB) (“Grab”), a leading superapp in Southeast Asia1, is celebrating its milestone public listing with Grab employees, driver-, delivery- and merchant-partners in Nasdaq’s first-ever opening bell ceremony to be hosted in the region.

Anthony Tan and Tan Hooi Ling, co-founders of Grab, will be joined onstage in Singapore during the opening bell ceremony by representatives of the Grab driver-, delivery- and merchant-partner communities, who were on the frontlines transporting people, preparing as well as delivering food and essential goods, especially during critical stay-home pandemic periods. These Grab partners have tapped on the Grab platform to better leverage digital services to earn livelihoods and grow their businesses.

It opened the trading session at $6.65, the shares rose to $6.84 and dropped to $6.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRAB points out that the company has recorded -39.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.86M shares, GRAB reached to a volume of 20765849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $11.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for GRAB stock

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -23.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.73 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average recorded at 6.97 for the last single week of trading.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]

There are presently around $259 million, or 20.60% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,471,016, which is approximately 8.675% of the company’s market cap and around 28.71% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 7,764,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.88 million in GRAB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $30.39 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 19.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 9,185,183 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 6,056,161 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 22,860,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,101,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,047,230 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,357,071 shares during the same period.