Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] is -17.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.37 during the day while it closed the day at $6.82. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Optimvia and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Partnership to Manufacture Biosynthetic Heparin.

Optimvia, a biotechnology company specializing in engineering enzymes and their cofactors to synthesize complex therapeutic molecules, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a partnership to improve the manufacturing efficiency of biosynthetic heparin, an essential medicine currently produced from industrial animal agriculture. Under the partnership, Optimvia seeks to leverage Ginkgo’s cell and enzyme engineering platform, as well as its fermentation process development expertise, to rapidly improve the performance of Optimvia’s biosynthetic heparin manufacturing technology.

Ginkgo serves customers across industries seeking to develop new and better products using biotechnology, including partnerships that aim to improve manufacturing processes and strengthen supply chains of key medicines. Heparin is a life-saving drug that prevents blood clots and is classified as an essential medicine by the World Health Organization; producing non-animal derived heparin is intended to be the proof of principle for Optimvia’s platform technology for the synthesis of sulfated glycans. Enabling enzymatic manufacturing could create supply chain diversity and reduce or eliminate the need for high volume extraction of heparin from porcine intestines.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -17.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNA stock has declined by -33.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.46% and lost -17.93% year-on date.

The market cap for DNA stock reached $11.54 billion, with 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.12M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 10115432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $13.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

DNA stock trade performance evaluation

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.93. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -32.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.46% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.60 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.32, while it was recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,500.00. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.00 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,143 million, or 73.40% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 302,942,974, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.10% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 114,886,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $783.53 million in DNA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $620.64 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 743,954,649 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 79,610,452 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 69,493,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,071,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 651,766,891 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 63,767,305 shares during the same period.