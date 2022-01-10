Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] Revenue clocked in at $21.18 billion, up 0.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] gained 3.33% on the last trading session, reaching $41.88 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Freeport-McMoRan Declares Quarterly Base and Variable Cash Dividends on Common Stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that its Board of Directors (“Board”) declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX’s common stock payable on February 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 14, 2022. This payment includes a $0.075 per share quarterly base cash dividend and a $0.075 per share variable cash dividend.

As previously disclosed in February 2021, the Board adopted a financial policy for the allocation of cash flows aligned with FCX’s strategic objectives of maintaining a strong balance sheet and increasing cash returns to shareholders while advancing opportunities for future growth.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. represents 1.47 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.52 billion with the latest information. FCX stock price has been found in the range of $40.45 to $42.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.04M shares, FCX reached a trading volume of 16547370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $42.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $43, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on FCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for FCX stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.86 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.05, while it was recorded at 41.54 for the last single week of trading, and 37.39 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.65 and a Gross Margin at +17.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for FCX is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.69. Additionally, FCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] managed to generate an average of $24,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to 28.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

There are presently around $47,050 million, or 78.10% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 121,404,799, which is approximately -5.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 114,701,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.8 billion in FCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.51 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly 9.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 490 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 82,625,861 shares. Additionally, 560 investors decreased positions by around 96,018,901 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 944,807,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,123,452,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,561,354 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 16,201,614 shares during the same period.