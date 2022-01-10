Ford Motor Company [F] is 17.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] loss -0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $24.44 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Ford Best-Selling Automaker in Q4; Becomes No. 2 for Electric Vehicle Sales for 2021; F-Series Best-Selling Truck for 45th Year In Row and Best-Selling Vehicle for 40th Straight Year; SUV Share Expands.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its December 2021 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005685/en/.

Ford Motor Company represents 4.00 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $97.75 billion with the latest information. F stock price has been found in the range of $24.04 to $24.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 99.78M shares, F reached a trading volume of 125922937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $20.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $19 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $19, while Daiwa Securities kept a Underperform rating on F stock. On December 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 17 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 9.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for F stock

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.67. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 23.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.85 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.10, while it was recorded at 23.73 for the last single week of trading, and 15.27 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $49,720 million, or 53.90% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 297,988,697, which is approximately 0.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 266,501,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.51 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.01 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -0.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 725 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 145,497,130 shares. Additionally, 542 investors decreased positions by around 146,764,099 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 1,742,093,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,034,354,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,488,733 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 26,648,282 shares during the same period.