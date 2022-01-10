For General Motors Company [GM], Analyst sees a rise to $95. What next?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] loss -0.95% or -0.6 points to close at $62.27 with a heavy trading volume of 16767340 shares. The company report on January 6, 2022 that GM Brings Powerful New Compute Architecture to Ultra Cruise to Help Enable Door-to-Door Hands-Free Driving.

GM and Qualcomm showcase collaboration at CES that brings first dedicated Snapdragon system-on-chips to GM’s upcoming advanced driver assistance system for fast, robust data processing.

GM announced this week that its next-generation hands-free driver assist system, Ultra Cruise, will be powered by a scalable compute architecture featuring system-on-chips developed by American semiconductor company Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. GM will be the first company to use the Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Ride™ Platform for advanced driver assistance technology, which features a 5-nanometer Snapdragon™ SA8540P SoC and SA9000P artificial intelligence accelerator.

It opened the trading session at $63.81, the shares rose to $63.91 and dropped to $61.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GM points out that the company has recorded 5.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.04M shares, GM reached to a volume of 16767340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $75.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $67 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on GM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for GM stock

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.21. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.93 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.51, while it was recorded at 62.96 for the last single week of trading, and 56.93 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.25.

Return on Total Capital for GM is now 4.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Motors Company [GM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.66. Additionally, GM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Motors Company [GM] managed to generate an average of $41,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

General Motors Company [GM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 15.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Motors Company [GM]

There are presently around $72,741 million, or 83.00% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 117,168,238, which is approximately 4.365% of the company’s market cap and around 4.91% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 102,605,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.39 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $5.92 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -1.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 663 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 93,984,734 shares. Additionally, 574 investors decreased positions by around 76,256,205 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 997,908,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,168,149,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,415,960 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 7,903,140 shares during the same period.