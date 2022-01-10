Energy Transfer LP [ET] Stock trading around $9.24 per share: What’s Next?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.27%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Energy Transfer’s 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report Now Available.

Report Highlights Energy Transfer’s Renewable Energy Initiatives and Efforts to Reduce its Environmental Footprint.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) today announced the availability of its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report highlights Energy Transfer’s 2020 operational results across its business segments and provides comprehensive coverage of its pipeline safety management programs, risk management, and emissions reduction programs. It also covers Energy Transfer’s renewable energy initiatives and ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.

Over the last 12 months, ET stock rose by 37.30%. The one-year Energy Transfer LP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.28. The average equity rating for ET stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.98 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 2.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.68M shares, ET stock reached a trading volume of 21780862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $14.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock. On July 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ET shares from 12 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ET Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.27. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.62 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.77, while it was recorded at 8.95 for the last single week of trading, and 9.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Transfer LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.98 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.66.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.30. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of -$56,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -6.90%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,858 million, or 33.40% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 162,938,354, which is approximately 4.965% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 74,312,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $686.64 million in ET stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $589.73 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly -2.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 78,715,902 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 76,343,818 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 911,837,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,066,896,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,023,985 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,791,147 shares during the same period.