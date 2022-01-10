Citigroup Inc. [C] stock Upgrade by Odeon analyst, price target now $69.25

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] closed the trading session at $65.78 on 01/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.18, while the highest price level was $66.545. The company report on January 7, 2022 that Citigroup Announces $2.0 Billion Redemption of 3.142% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Notes due 2023.

Citigroup Inc. is announcing the redemption, in whole, constituting $2,000,000,000 of its 3.142% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Notes due 2023 (the “notes”) (ISIN: US172967LV16).

The redemption date for the notes is January 24, 2022 (the “redemption date”). The cash redemption price payable for the notes on the redemption date will equal par plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.93 percent and weekly performance of 8.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.62M shares, C reached to a volume of 26055142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $80.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 506.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 2.45.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.82 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.38, while it was recorded at 64.05 for the last single week of trading, and 70.00 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.61. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $52,352 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 18.15%.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $97,551 million, or 77.80% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,266,299, which is approximately -1.54% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,104,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.6 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.98 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -2.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

854 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 54,260,721 shares. Additionally, 715 investors decreased positions by around 101,005,947 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 1,327,718,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,482,985,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,251,591 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 3,900,437 shares during the same period.