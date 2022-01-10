Chevron Corporation [CVX] is 6.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] jumped around 1.77 points on Friday, while shares priced at $125.03 at the close of the session, up 1.44%. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Chevron Commits $250,000 to Support Relief Efforts Following Colorado Wildfires.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced today it is making a commitment of $250,000 to support relief efforts underway in the communities affected by the Boulder County wildfires.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“As a leading employer and partner in several Colorado communities, Chevron is committed to helping the region and our neighbors rebuild, recover and heal from the impact of the wildfires,” said Hodge Walker, vice president of Chevron’s Rockies Business Unit, which has operations in Weld County and offices located in both Denver and Greeley. “Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes, including those within the Chevron family. There is significant recovery work to be done, and Chevron stands by our fellow Coloradans through this difficult time.”.

Chevron Corporation stock is now 6.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVX Stock saw the intraday high of $125.54 and lowest of $122.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 124.32, which means current price is +6.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.41M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 14105272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $131.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $145, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 54.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CVX stock performed recently?

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.58 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.16, while it was recorded at 122.24 for the last single week of trading, and 106.70 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.56 and a Gross Margin at +6.42. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.87.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now -1.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.62. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] managed to generate an average of -$116,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -4.90%.

Insider trade positions for Chevron Corporation [CVX]

There are presently around $158,224 million, or 67.40% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 161,747,748, which is approximately 0.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 140,231,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.53 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.09 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -5.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,324 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 44,623,156 shares. Additionally, 1,070 investors decreased positions by around 58,128,326 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 1,162,735,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,265,487,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,513,596 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 6,013,951 shares during the same period.